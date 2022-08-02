Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $142.83 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of IQVIA worth $142,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in IQVIA by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.63.

IQV stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.05. 18,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,135. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.67. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

