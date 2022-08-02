Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $149.23 Million Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of ArcBest worth $149,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 46.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 4.4% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ARCB traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.35. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ArcBest from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.11.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

