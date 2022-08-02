Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,582,769 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,042 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.09% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $148,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 425,431 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after acquiring an additional 288,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 50,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,672. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.15. 5,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,699. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

