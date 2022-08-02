Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,929 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,723,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.70% of Meritage Homes worth $136,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,975,000 after acquiring an additional 220,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,177,000 after buying an additional 110,231 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,273,000 after buying an additional 98,344 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $11,281,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,045,000 after purchasing an additional 81,537 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 1.6 %

MTH traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $86.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,298. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.27. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

