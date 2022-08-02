Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,271,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,103 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.09% of WesBanco worth $146,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WesBanco by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,990,000 after buying an additional 569,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 79.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 162,811 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 690,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,156,000 after purchasing an additional 134,416 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $2,826,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $2,642,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Insider Activity

WesBanco Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $65,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,569.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $65,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $295,340 over the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WSBC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.99. 1,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.