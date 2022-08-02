Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 539,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $142,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAR traded down $13.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,768. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.02. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.26 and a 12 month high of $545.11.

Insider Activity

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $4.46. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 38.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 28,334 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $172.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,895,548.52. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 450,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,833,243.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $238.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile



Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

