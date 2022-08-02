Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.43% of Sanderson Farms worth $143,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFM remained flat at $204.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,600. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.82 and a 1 year high of $221.63.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $7.58. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Consumer Edge cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

