Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,149 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.27% of Walker & Dunlop worth $140,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of WD stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,143. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.21. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average of $118.77. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,323.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Articles

