Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 22,592 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,592 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.79% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $139,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on J shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.65. 3,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,439. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.