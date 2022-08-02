Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Update

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 682,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.4 days.

Discovery Price Performance

Shares of DCYHF stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. Discovery has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

About Discovery

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

