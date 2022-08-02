Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Update

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 682,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.4 days.
Discovery Price Performance
Shares of DCYHF stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. Discovery has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $8.20.
About Discovery
