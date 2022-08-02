Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Dolby Laboratories has set its Q3 guidance at $0.54-0.69 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.27-3.77 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average is $76.36. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after buying an additional 99,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 36,881 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 748,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 51,779 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,160 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.