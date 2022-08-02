Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 3.2% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of DG traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $250.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.55 and a 200 day moving average of $226.35. The company has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

