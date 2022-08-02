Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$7.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$9.50. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.83.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:DBM traded down C$0.16 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.57. 88,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,662. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.37. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$5.86 and a one year high of C$8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$570.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Marc Seguin bought 8,100 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,410,930.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
