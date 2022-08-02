Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$7.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$9.50. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.83.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DBM traded down C$0.16 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.57. 88,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,662. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.37. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$5.86 and a one year high of C$8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$570.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$851.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$725.10 million. Research analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Seguin bought 8,100 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,410,930.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.