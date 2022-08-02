Don-key Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Million (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. Don-key has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $168,026.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021892 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00252046 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000828 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000962 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,781,033 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Buying and Selling Don-key

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

