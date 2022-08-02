Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.18). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

DFIN opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $556,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,526.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $556,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,526.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $125,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 311,184 shares of company stock valued at $8,249,352 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

