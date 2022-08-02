Dorian LPG (LPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Dorian LPG has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.58 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.23%.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.63. 1,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,079. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.06. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.81%.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,126 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,770,000 after buying an additional 87,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,506,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,319,000 after buying an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after buying an additional 137,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 123,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.