Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Purchases C$185,337.88 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,337.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,504,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,102,390.66.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,245.50.
- On Friday, July 15th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 12,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,657.50.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 28,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$539,915.40.
- On Monday, July 11th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 20,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$383,862.00.
Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.28. The company had a trading volume of 94,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,343. The stock has a market cap of C$953.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.04. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$18.52 and a 12-month high of C$30.53.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
