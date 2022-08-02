Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Purchases C$185,337.88 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,337.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,504,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,102,390.66.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,245.50.

On Friday, July 15th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 12,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,657.50.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 28,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$539,915.40.

On Monday, July 11th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 20,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$383,862.00.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.28. The company had a trading volume of 94,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,343. The stock has a market cap of C$953.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.04. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$18.52 and a 12-month high of C$30.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.32.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

