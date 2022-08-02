Drep [new] Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DREP)

Drep [new] (DREP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Drep [new] has a market cap of $24.45 million and $1.12 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,881.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003743 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00127536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00031202 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

