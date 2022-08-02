DT Midstream (DTM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect DT Midstream to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.37 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, analysts expect DT Midstream to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 17.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $59.36.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.