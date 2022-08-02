Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by St. James Investment Advisors LLC

St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 3.4% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Duke Energy
In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8 %
DUK traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.78. 34,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
