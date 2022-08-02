Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:DIG)

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON:DIG opened at GBX 291.36 ($3.57) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 282.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 291.09. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 256 ($3.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 340.67 ($4.17). The stock has a market cap of £431.99 million and a P/E ratio of 1,214.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

