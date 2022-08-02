DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.27 to $3.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.00 billion to $13.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.48 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q3 guidance to approx $0.81 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.7 %

DD stock opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average is $68.39. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $195,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 21.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.