DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Issues Earnings Results

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. DZS had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
DZS Trading Down 22.4 %
Shares of DZSI traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,196. DZS has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $418.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DZSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DZS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
DZS Company Profile
DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.
