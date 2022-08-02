e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.0596 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $54.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00252854 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000823 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000970 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002325 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,707 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,550 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

