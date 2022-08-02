Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.10.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 614,888 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,397,000 after buying an additional 80,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,178,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 38,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 266,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

