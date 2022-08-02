Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.36-$7.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.36-7.76 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Eaton to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.00.

Eaton Stock Down 0.8 %

ETN traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.39. 2,292,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,225. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,918,000 after purchasing an additional 247,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,007,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,797 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Eaton by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 962,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

