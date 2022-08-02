Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.36-7.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49. Eaton also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.73.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.31. 51,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.35.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,918,000 after buying an additional 247,215 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,570,000 after buying an additional 241,534 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,297,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,007,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,611,000 after buying an additional 60,797 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

