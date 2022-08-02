eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Raised by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,022,544 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 480,770 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises approximately 6.6% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $344,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 84.6% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

eBay Stock Up 0.6 %

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

