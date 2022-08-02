Edgeware (EDG) Market Capitalization Tops $9.42 Million

Edgeware (EDG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and $939,883.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,078.29 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003854 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00128056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031514 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgeware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars.

