Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Daveen Chopra Sells 1,000 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daveen Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00.

EW traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.22. 2,410,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,089. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.52. The stock has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

