Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health Incorporat alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:ELAT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.97. 5,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,317. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $55.95.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.