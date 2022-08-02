Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the June 30th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 208,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $231.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.63. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $130.31 and a 52 week high of $238.97.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

