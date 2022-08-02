Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Cormark

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ELD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.70.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ELD stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 315,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,741. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -2.36. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.96 and a twelve month high of C$15.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

