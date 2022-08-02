Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.86.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $1,137,298.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,395 shares of company stock worth $7,496,299 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 410 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

