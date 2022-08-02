Elitium Price Tops $0.93 on Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Elitium has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00004009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a total market cap of $25.97 million and $532,519.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium.

Elitium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

