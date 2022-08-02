Ellington Financial (EFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 63.71% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ellington Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $972.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.