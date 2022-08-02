eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Short Interest Update

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 431,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

eMagin Stock Performance

Shares of EMAN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 431,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,131. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.62. eMagin has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 28.77%. Equities analysts forecast that eMagin will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eMagin

About eMagin

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMAN. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 57,460 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

