Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires 25 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV opened at $412.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $393.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

