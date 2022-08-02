Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Markforged during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Markforged by 30.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,580,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after buying an additional 3,398,481 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Markforged by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 523,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 42,841 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Markforged during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Markforged during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKFG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markforged has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Markforged Price Performance

MKFG opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Markforged Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $417.20 million, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 21.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markforged Profile

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

