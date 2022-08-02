Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 25,137 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,137 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TBF opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

