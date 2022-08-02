Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,884,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 580.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

OTIS opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

