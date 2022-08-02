Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes $263,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $176.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $131.29 and a one year high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.85.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

