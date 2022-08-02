Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENDP. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Endo International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ENDP opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.15. Endo International has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The firm had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endo International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Endo International by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endo International by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Endo International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

