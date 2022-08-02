Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,666,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($9.48) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC downgraded Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enel from €9.25 ($9.54) to €9.75 ($10.05) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup upgraded Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($9.48) to €8.50 ($8.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. 1,753,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,618. Enel has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. Enel’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

