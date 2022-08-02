Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ET traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,109,844. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ET. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.