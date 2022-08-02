Enfusion (ENFN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Enfusion to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Enfusion has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.01 million.

Enfusion Stock Up 2.3 %

Enfusion stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enfusion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Enfusion by 33.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About Enfusion

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Articles

