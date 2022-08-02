EnLink Midstream (ENLC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. On average, analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

ENLC stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 2.72.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 321.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 49,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 85,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.