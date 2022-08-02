EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80-$7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NPO traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.76. 88,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.39. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.55.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. EnPro Industries’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

Several analysts have commented on NPO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.