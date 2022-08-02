Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 300,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enservco by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Enservco by 87.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 117,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $8.76.

About Enservco

Enservco ( NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). Enservco had a negative return on equity of 85.58% and a negative net margin of 56.24%.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

