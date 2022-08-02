Envista (NVST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Envista to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NVST opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. Envista has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $52.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth about $1,812,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,187,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 147,127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after purchasing an additional 67,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth about $615,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Envista from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also

